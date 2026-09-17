Woman rescued after sexual assault ordeal in Karnataka

Yadgir: A 22-year-old woman was rescued with the help of emergency police personnel after allegedly facing repeated sexual assaults, threats and illegal confinement at multiple locations in Karnataka. Six people, including two railway police personnel, have been booked in connection with the allegations.

The case came to light after a fellow passenger noticed the woman crying while travelling on a bus towards Shahapur and alerted the police emergency helpline 112. The emergency response team intervened, rescued her and shifted her to Shakti Sadan, a government women’s shelter in Yadgir.

Following counselling at the shelter, the woman narrated her ordeal and later submitted a written complaint at the Yadgir Women’s Police Station. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Those named in the case include Mallu alias Mallappa, railway police personnel Sharanappa, another unidentified railway police employee, Mahesh, Akash alias Pappu and Harsha alias Sudhakar.

According to the complaint, the woman travelled from Bengaluru to Yadgir amid personal and family difficulties. While she was waiting at Yadgir railway station in the early hours, Mallappa allegedly approached her and offered assistance. He reportedly gained her confidence by promising marriage and took her to a house near the railway station.

The woman has alleged that Mallappa sexually assaulted her despite her resistance. She further alleged that Sharanappa and another railway police employee later arrived and threatened her before assaulting her.

After Mallappa allegedly left her at the railway station, Mahesh reportedly approached her and claimed he had been asked to take her to hospital. Instead, he allegedly took her to a lodge near the new bus stand and assaulted her after threatening her.

The woman subsequently travelled to Kalaburagi. Around a month later, Mallappa allegedly traced her and repeated his promise of marriage. He reportedly took her to Shahapur on the pretext of preparing marriage documents and allegedly sexually assaulted her at a lodge.

The complaint further states that when the woman later reached Yadgir railway station to return to Bengaluru, Ramesh, Akash alias Pappu and Harsha alias Sudhakar approached her. Akash and Harsha allegedly took her in a car, with Harsha getting down midway.

Akash allegedly took the woman to an isolated location and sexually assaulted her before giving her Rs 2,000 to return to Bengaluru.

According to police, Akash later allegedly contacted her again and promised employment and marriage if she returned to Kalaburagi. After she returned, he allegedly claimed that police were following him and confined her in a room for two days. During the alleged confinement, she accused him of repeatedly sexually assaulting her before abandoning her at a railway station.

Harsha allegedly contacted the woman thereafter and offered her shelter and domestic work. He reportedly took her to his house in a village in Aland taluk, where she alleged that he assaulted her. He later allegedly took her to a lodge in Aland on the pretext of helping her obtain an Aadhaar card and allegedly assaulted and threatened her again.

The woman eventually escaped from the situation and boarded a bus towards Shahapur. Her condition attracted the attention of another passenger, who immediately alerted 112.

Emergency personnel reached the bus, rescued the woman and took her to Shakti Sadan. After receiving counselling, she provided details of the alleged incidents and approached the women’s police station.

Police have begun a comprehensive investigation and deployed teams to trace and arrest the accused. Investigators are expected to verify the woman’s allegations, examine the different locations mentioned in the complaint and establish the sequence of events.