Karnataka HC rejects Prajwal Revanna bail plea

The Karnataka High Court on Monday, October 21, rejected the bail plea of suspended Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna in the rape and sexual assault case.

The Prajwal Revanna case

The former Hassan MP has been charged with rape and sexual assault allegations by several women, including his maid and a political worker after explicit videos surfaced online in April this year.

The charges led to Revanna’s suspension from the party.

Revanna fled to Germany in April 2024 but returned back the following month. He claims that the charges levelled against him are politically motivated.