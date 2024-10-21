Karnataka HC rejects Prajwal Revanna bail plea

Following accusations of rape and sexual assault charges, Prajwal Revanna was suspended from the Janata Dal(S) party.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 21st October 2024 4:43 pm IST
Sexual abuse case: Prajwal Revanna sent to SIT custody till June 29, faces 4th case
Prajwal Revanna (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court on Monday, October 21, rejected the bail plea of suspended Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna in the rape and sexual assault case.

The Prajwal Revanna case

The former Hassan MP has been charged with rape and sexual assault allegations by several women, including his maid and a political worker after explicit videos surfaced online in April this year.

The charges led to Revanna’s suspension from the party.

Revanna fled to Germany in April 2024 but returned back the following month. He claims that the charges levelled against him are politically motivated.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 21st October 2024 4:43 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button