Karnataka HC reserves judgement on mosque dispute in Mangaluru

Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka on Friday reserved its judgement on the maintainability of a suit pending before a court in Mangaluru, seeking survey of a mosque.

The suit is before the III Additional Civil Court in Mangaluru and is regarding the Assayed Abdullahi Madani mosque in Malali, Thenka Ulipady village, near Mangaluru.

Architecture resembling a temple was allegedly found during renovation of the mosque.

T A Dhananjaya and B A Manoj Kumar filed the suit seeking a survey of the mosque to verify if part of it is a temple.

The local court in Mangaluru was hearing arguments whether such a suit was maintainable.

Meanwhile, the same persons approached the High Court requesting that the lower court should not decide on the maintainability of the suit, but appoint a commissioner to conduct the survey.

A single-judge bench of the High Court of Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum had earlier directed the lower court not to pass orders on maintainability of the suit till the HC disposed of the petition.

The HC heard arguments of both the petitioners and the mosque authorities and on Thursday reserved its judgement for pronunciation.