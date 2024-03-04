Karnataka health dept seals 1093 fake clinics across state

Bengaluru: The Health Department in Karnataka has ramped up its efforts to crack down on illegal medical establishments, uncovering a staggering 1,093 clinics operating without proper authorization across various parts of the state.

The initiative comes in response to alarming cases of fetal sex testing and female foeticide reported in different regions last year.

Complaints flooded the department regarding the operation of clinics without the necessary licenses, registrations, and qualifications.

In light of these concerns, authorities directed a concerted effort to take action against unauthorized treatment centers under the purview of the Karnataka Private Medical Institutions Regulation Act (KPME).

As a result, by the conclusion of the previous year, the detection of fake clinics had gained momentum, with a total of 1,775 unlicensed practitioners identified.

Under the KPME Act, it is mandatory for all private medical institutions in the state to be duly registered. However, numerous establishments have been found providing medical services without the requisite registration. Furthermore, many of these practitioners lack the necessary qualifications to practice medicine yet operate clinics and laboratories unofficially.

A dedicated team of health department officials has been conducting thorough inspections of such establishments, revealing that the majority of the clinics identified during these raids were operating without proper licenses.

The bulk of these unlicensed clinics were found to be concentrated in North Karnataka. Out of the identified fake clinics, 54 have already been confiscated by the department, with fines levied against doctors associated with 24 of these illegal establishments.

Additionally, 143 cases related to fake clinics have been brought before the courts for further action.

Commenting on the situation, a department official expressed concern over the increasing number of individuals without the requisite qualifications setting up unauthorized medical facilities.

“The recent surge in fake clinics and unqualified practitioners is troubling,” remarked the official. “Strict enforcement measures are being taken against such individuals under the law.”