Karnataka: Heavy rains hit Ramanagara; parts of district submerged

Karnataka: Continuous downpours from late Sunday night in south Karnataka regions like Mysore, Mandya, Channaptana, Ramanagara and Kanakapura have resulted in floods, disrupting the livelihoods of people.

Due to incessant rainfall across Karnataka, parts of the Ramanagara district were heavily flooded on Sunday, August 28.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a yellow alert for 19 districts in the state including Ramanagara and Bengaluru.

On Monday morning a private bus moving from Bengaluru to Kollegala was stranded on a flooded Bilagumba underpass on the Bengaluru-Mysuru National highway. Locals rushed to help the students and passengers, however, the bus was stuck leaving the passengers stranded with their luggage.

Schools and colleges declared holidays due to heavy rainfall in several parts of south Karnataka.

Govt primary school in Ramanagar has partially submerged due to heavy rainfall. @DC_Ramanagara#Karnatakarains

Arbaz Khan, a resident from Ramanagar told Siasat.com that a similar situation had arisen a few months back. However, the situation was brought under control and the government announced a compensation of Rs 10,000 to each family affected by the flood.

“Due to heavy rainfall yesterday night, the various places of Ramanagara like New extension, Tippu Nagar, Ziya Ulla block, and many other places were majority affected. People have been suffering and have been unable to come out of their homes,” he added.

“I think after completion of everything the politicians will come to pay a visit. During elections, they work day and night. Now where are the vote beggars of Congress and Janta Dal? People are suffering here and they are sleeping in their homes,” said Arbaz expressing his anger toward politicians.

Expressing concern over the growing health risk for patients with serious health conditions, Arbaz said, “People need medical teams. Many patients with Bood Pressure, Diabetes, and chronic diseases need medical care and are trapped. I request Ramanagar District Collector and health officers to look into it instantly.”

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, on his way to Bangalore on Monday, was also stuck due to the flooded Bangalore Mysore highway.

“Heavy rains have created a flood-like situation on the Bangalore-Mysore highway. So it is better for people travelling on this route not to come to this highway today. Take alternate routes if you have to travel unavoidably,” Kumaraswamy tweeted.

South Western Railway officials confirmed that track circuit failure was reported between Bidadi and Ramanagara due to heavy rainfall. 12785 Kacheguda-Mysuru Superfast Express was delayed by more than one hour at Ramanagara station.

Superintendent of police Ramanagara has issued a circular stating, “As a result of heavy rainfall in Ramanagara district, many lakes in the district have filled up, overflowed and flooded the Bangalore-Mysore National Highway. It is hereby requested to travel via Mysore route or Bangalore- Kunigal- Mysore route.”

Reportedly, Ramanagara town has witnessed 132mm, Channapatna 127mm, and Kanakapura 123mm of Rain in the last 24 hours.

CM surveys flood-hit district:

Chief minister Basavaraja Bommai walked half a kilometre on the railway track and inspected the Bakhshi lake that had burst in the flood-affected Maruti Barangay of Ramanagara. From there he visited the homes of farmers and promised relief.

Speaking to Siasat.com Shakeel, a resident from Ramanagar said, “We local youngsters and activists have formed a rescue team and have shifted more than 50 people from the flood-affected region to a safer place. Government officials brought a single boat to Tippu Nagar for transportation aid, but it was insufficient.”

“We are unhappy that chief minister Bommai did not visit here. This Muslim-populated area (Tippu Nagar) was left unseen. Documents of several residents have been damaged and lost as their homes are partially submerged in the flood waters,” added Shakeel.

A government primary school in Ramanagar was also partially submerged due to heavy rainfall and the death of one person has been reported in the district.

CM Bommai has announced a compensation of Rs 10,000 to families affected due to the flood and directed officials to take all precautionary measures and situation under control.