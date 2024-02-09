Karnataka: Hindu organisations protest against Hanuman flag removal

Bengaluru: Condemning the removal of the Hanuman flag by the authorities, the Hindu organisations are observing a protest in Karnataka on Friday.

The authorities have also beefed up security in Mandya district.

The shops and establishments in Mandya district mostly remained closed in the backdrop of protest

The police have also tightened the security at the residence of Congress MLA Ganiga Ravi.

The BJP and JD (S) have also tacitly supported the protests. The Hindu organisations including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal have demanded that the state government reinstall the Hanuman flag atop a 108-feet tall flag post in Keragodu village in Mandya district.

The organisations are planning to recite Hanuman chalisa before all district commissioner officers and tehsildar offices. The organisations had also carried out saffron flag hoisting campaigns all over the state following the development of removal of the Hanuman flag.

The state government has warned of legal action over provocative posts on the matter, while the BJP has criticised the Chief Minister, saying there was an “undeclared emergency” in the state.

Minister for RDPR and IT and BT Priyank Kharge has said that the BJP and Sangh Parivar have made the coastal region its Hindutva laboratory.

“They are now active in Mandya district, conducting Hindutva experiments,” he said.