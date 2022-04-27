Karnataka: Hindu procession refuses to enter Dalit colony

An incident of caste discrimination took place in Tumkur district of Karnataka when a religious procession allegedly refused to enter a Dalit colony stating that their God would become “impure”.

The incident happened in Hunseghatta in Tipatur city when villagers carried out a procession. Problems arose when they arrived near a Dalit colony. They hesitated to enter the colony fearing their God will become “impure”.

Now, Dalits have lodged a complaint with the Nonavinakere police station and Tipatur Tahsildar against villagers claiming they have discriminated against them in the matter of religious equality.



At the same time, some Dalits from the colony requested the procession to visit their Lakshmi Devi temple and perform rituals. However, this request was outright rejected by the people carrying out the procession and they returned back to their village.

