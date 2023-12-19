Karnataka horror: Minor boys rape 10-year-old girl at knife-point

While she was on her way to school, two boys, aged 14 and 16 accosted her and took her to an isolated place.

Kalaburagi: A disturbing incident of two minor boys raping a 10-year-old girl at knife-point and making a video of the act, has been reported from Kalaburagi district on Tuesday.

The incident had taken place in the limits of Kalagi police station and according to the police the girl was living with her relatives as her parents had gone to Mumbai for work.

They threatened the girl with a knife and gang raped her. The accused even recorded the act on their mobile phones.

Police registered a case under the provisions of the Pocso Act and are investigating the matter. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

