Karnataka: Interfaith couple attacked in hotel room in Haveri, 2 held

In an incident of moral policing, a group of six men reportedly forced their way into a hotel room in Hanagal taluk of Haveri district, Karnataka, assaulting an interfaith couple who were staying there. Two persons have been arrested so far.

The incident took place on January 8 when a 26-year-old woman from the minority community checked into the hotel with a 40-year-old KSRTC driver. The couple were in a relationship for the last three years.

The assault was recorded by the attackers and later made viral on social media platforms. The attackers were reportedly from the minority community.

https://twitter.com/HateDetectors/status/1745423457708609605

According to the police, the couple was spotted by an auto-rickshaw driver upon entering the hotel. He alerted a local gang of men

The six men forcibly entered the room, abused and assaulted the couple, and captured the woman on film as she attempted to shield her face with a burqa. Subsequently, they dragged them out of the room. They then took the couple to an isolated location where the assault continued.

After the assault, the attackers gave the woman Rs 500 and instructed her to go to her native place. She later went to Sirsi, where her husband resides, and has a seven-year-old daughter.

The following day on January 9, the victim lodged a complaint with the police. Two individuals involved in the assault have been arrested.

While the woman did not mention any gang rape in her recorded statement, her husband has alleged such an incident.

However, he has not filed a written complaint so far. The accused individuals are not affiliated with any organization, and the arrested individuals, though lacking a criminal background, are under verification.

“We have arrested two of the gang members. The third suspect has been hospitalized since he met with an accident a day after the alleged incident. Once he is discharged, he will be taken into custody. We have already identified the remaining three suspects, and they will also be nabbed soon. Our team has been trying to trace them. We also have video evidence of the assault,” said the police officer.

A case has been registered under sections of the IPC, including assault, kidnapping, criminal intimidation, house trespass, unlawful assembly, rioting, and unlawful assembly with common intention.

(With inputs from agencies)