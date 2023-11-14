Karnataka: KEA proposes ‘multiple question papers’ idea to curb malpractice

Bengaluru: In a bid to fortify the integrity of competitive examinations for recruiting candidates into various departments, corporations, and boards, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has submitted a report to the state government proposing a strategic measure—preparing question papers in as many versions as there are candidates in the examination room.

The move comes in the aftermath of a recent incident where some candidates were apprehended attempting to use Bluetooth devices during the KEA recruitment exam on October 28.

Shedding light on the report, KEA Executive Director S Ramya outlined the recommendation to increase the number of question paper versions to thwart any attempts at illegal means of obtaining answers.

Traditionally, exam question papers are prepared in 4 (ABCD), 8 (ABCDEFGH), or 16 editions. The suggested reform advocates preparing question papers in a quantity equivalent to the number of candidates in the examination room.

Each candidate would then receive a unique version of the question paper, making it challenging to convey answers through Bluetooth devices discreetly. Additionally, the varied versions would compel candidates to read and comprehend questions thoroughly, making it more difficult to resort to cheating.

‘To prevent use of Bluetooth’

The proposed system aims to prevent malpractices like the use of Bluetooth and other advanced devices during examinations. The report suggests that this approach would enhance the overall integrity of the examination process.

The KEA report further recommends measures to address irregularities, suggesting the formation of a special task force a month before the examination. This task force, under the police department, would monitor individuals involved in potential examination irregularities and take preventive actions if necessary. The task force would also be responsible for overseeing examination centers, ensuring vigilance, and gathering intelligence.

In general, competitive examinations for direct recruitment of vacancies in Corporations and Boards witness participation ranging from two to five lakh candidates.

Speaking to Siasat.com, KEA Executive Director S. Ramya said that the a high turnout in these exams, particularly for posts like First Grade Assistant (FDA) and Second Grade Assistant (SDA), where the number of candidates is substantial.

The proposed measures aim to address the challenges posed by the large number of candidates, the scarcity of posts, and the potential exploitation of advanced technology for exam malpractices.