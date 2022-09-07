Karnataka: Killers developed hatred towards Hindus, says NIA in Harsha Hindu murder case

Shivamogga: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the murder of the 27-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga district of Karnataka has mentioned in its charge sheet that the killers of Harsha developed deep hatred towards the Hindu community following the situation of unrest in the state, sources said on Wednesday.

The NIA has submitted the charge sheet in connection with the sensational murder recently to a special court. The charge sheet also mentions that killers raised slogans at the scene of the crime after executing the murder. The developments surrounding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the hijab crisis and the aggressive campaign by Bajrang Dal activists on gohatya (cow slaughter) made the accused develop deep hatred towards the Hindu community.

The NIA probe has also shown that the accused were planning to foment hatred and violence between Hindus and Muslims. The accused closely monitored processions, programmes and festivals of the Hindu community.

They had zeroed on Bajrang Dal activist Harsha who was very active on the ground and on social media as well. Harsha led the protests against the illegal transportation of cows. He made several comments supporting the hijab ban and slammed religious fundamentalism. Sources explain that all these matters have been mentioned in the charge sheet by the NIA.

Harsha was hacked to death by a gang of miscreants on February 20 at the peak of the hijab crisis triggering a law and order situation.

Harsha, who was popularly known as Harsha Hindu was at the forefront of Hindutva activities and questioned the illegal transportation of cows. He shared fierce Hindutva messages on his social media accounts and also commented on the hijab issue.

The murder led to widespread violence and threatened to spread all over the state. The police department had clamped a curfew for more than seven days then and as many as 2,000 policemen were deputed to ensure peace in Shivamogga.

The ruling BJP has claimed that some organisations meant to give out a message through the murder.

The police have arrested 10 persons in connection with the murder so far. Rihan Sharief (A1), Mohammad Khasif (A2), Asifullah Khan (A3), Abdul Afaan (A4), Nihal (A5), Abdul Khader Jilan (A6), Abdul Roshan (A7), Faraz Pasha (A8), Syed Nadeem (A9) and Jafar Sadiq (A10). The police have invoked sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967 against the accused.

