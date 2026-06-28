Karnataka: Kodagu to get Rs 45 cr residential sports complex

Madiker: Known for producing several national and international sportspersons, Kodagu is preparing for a major leap in sports infrastructure with the construction of a modern residential sports complex at V Badaga village near Virajpet. The Rs 45 crore project is expected to provide aspiring athletes with high-quality coaching, accommodation and training facilities within the district itself.

The sports complex, spread over 11.50 acres, is being developed as a comprehensive training centre featuring indoor and outdoor sports arenas, hostel accommodation, a gymnasium, swimming pool and other world-class amenities. The project is designed to create an environment where young athletes can train year-round under professional guidance.

Until now, many talented players from Kodagu had to relocate to bigger cities or even other states to access advanced sports infrastructure. The new facility is expected to eliminate this challenge by bringing national-level training standards to the district, reducing both financial and logistical burdens on athletes and their families.

Officials say the project is focused on identifying talented youth from rural areas and developing them into athletes capable of competing at the national and international levels. The complex will also include sports medicine and rehabilitation facilities to provide timely treatment for injuries, ensuring athletes receive complete support during training and competition.

The ambitious initiative has received financial assistance from the Karnataka government as well as Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Maken’s Local Area Development Fund. Construction work is progressing at a steady pace, and the project has generated excitement among local residents and the sporting community.

Once completed, the residential sports complex is expected to become one of Karnataka’s premier sports centres, reinforcing Kodagu’s rich sporting tradition and creating a strong platform for the next generation of champions to shine on the national and global stage.