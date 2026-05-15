Karnataka launches first-of-its-kind wild gaur relocation drive in Malnad region

Chikkamagaluru: With incidents of human-wildlife conflict increasing steadily across Karnataka’s Malnad region, the state government and Forest Department have now initiated a first-of-its-kind operation to capture and relocate dangerous wild gaurs, locally known as wild buffaloes or “kaadukona”(Bison),

For the past several months, wild gaurs have been causing widespread damage to crops and frequently straying into villages and plantations, creating fear among farmers and residents. In several instances, the animals have reportedly attacked farmers and members of the public, intensifying concerns in the region.

After earlier relocating troublesome wild elephants from parts of Malnad, the Forest Department has now turned its focus toward controlling the growing gaur menace.

Officials have identified three aggressive wild gaurs considered dangerous to human settlements and have issued formal orders for their capture and relocation to safer forest areas. Forest authorities said the initiative is believed to be the first such gaur relocation operation in South India.

The operation has begun near Koppa estate limits in Chikkamagaluru district under close supervision of forest officials and veterinary experts.

To ensure the mission’s success, Karnataka Forest Department teams had reportedly visited states including Gujarat to study wildlife capture and relocation techniques and undergo specialised training.

A six-member veterinary team has been deployed for the operation along with two trained captive elephants to assist in tracking and safely capturing the animals.

Forest officials are expected to use tranquiliser methods and controlled monitoring during the relocation exercise to minimise risk to both humans and wildlife.

The move has brought relief to farmers and plantation workers in the Malnad belt, many of whom have been living in constant fear because of repeated gaur intrusions into agricultural fields and residential areas.

Locals said the situation had become particularly alarming in recent months as gaurs frequently entered estates during night hours, damaging crops and threatening villagers.

If the operation succeeds, Karnataka will become the first state in South India to successfully capture and relocate wild gaurs as part of a structured wildlife conflict-management initiative.

The Forest Department hopes the initiative will not only reduce attacks and crop damage but also help establish a long-term model for handling increasing human-animal conflicts in ecologically sensitive regions of the state