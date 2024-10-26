Karnataka Lokayukta to issue notice to CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA case

Mysuru: Karnataka Lokayukta, probing the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, was preparing to issue summons to first accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, sources said on Saturday.

The sources said the officers were verifying the statements of Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi, the second accused in the case. Once they are done with the procedural work, they will issue a notice to CM Siddaramaiah to appear before the Lokayukta.

The Lokayukta has questioned the third accused Mallikarjuna Swamy, brother-in-law of Siddaramaiah and land owner J. Devaraju.

The sources said CM Siddaramaiah would be questioned after Diwali.

The Special Court for MLAs/MPs has asked the Lokayukta to submit a report by December 25.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was also investigating the case.

The ED recently raided the MUDA office in Mysuru and the residence of Devaraju in the Kengeri locality of Bengaluru.

The sources said the ED sleuths might raid the residences of CM Siddaramaiah and question him and his wife.

Petitioner Snehamayi Krishna has filed a petition before the High Court demanding the probe into the MUDA case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He pointed out that the state government has appointed Lokayukta officers and they would not go against the CM.

Karnataka Lokayukta has questioned CM Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi for three hours.

On Friday, Parvathi appeared before the office of Mysuru Lokayukta SP T. J. Udesha without drawing the media’s attention.

The statements of the CM’s wife were recorded on a video camera.

During the investigation, Parvathy clarified that she had put the whitener on the letter submitted to the MUDA regarding the allotment of compensatory sites. Parvathy said there was a mistake in the letter and she used a whitener to correct it.

Parvathy further maintained she didn’t remember exactly what the mistake was.

The development is likely to be a setback for the ruling Congress party facing crucial by-elections for three assembly constituencies in the state.