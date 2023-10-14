Karnataka man calls for prayers for victory of Hamas, video goes viral

Zakir claims to be a resident of the Bandar area in Mangaluru city in the video.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 14th October 2023 11:50 am IST
Dakshina Kannada: A video showing a man in this district urging for special prayers for the victory of the terrorist outfit Hamas against Israel has gone viral on social media triggering a debate.

In the 30-second video, the man identifying himself as Zakir, a member of Khabarstan Premi Sangha from Mangaluru, has appealed that the members of his group to conduct ‘duwa’ (special prayers) for Palestine, Gaza residents and patriot Hamas soldiers.

Dressed like a Talibani, Zakir can be seen holding a religious scripture.

The video had gone viral on social media raising concerns in the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district.

The police are yet to react to the development.

