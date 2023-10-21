Karnataka man commits suicide after being boycotted, 17 booked

The victim's family, friends and a group of villagers staged a protest in front of the Begur police station demanding legal action against those responsible for his boycott.

Representative Image

Chamarajanagar: A man in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district allegedly committed suicide after he was boycotted from his village, police said on Saturday, adding that 17 persons have been booked in connection to the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Shivaraju (45) and the incident took place in Yadavanahalli in Gundlupet town on Friday.

The victim’s family, friends and a group of villagers staged a protest in front of the Begur police station demanding legal action against those responsible for his boycott.

The protest ended after the police booked 17 people and ensured the demonstrators of justice.

Police said that a man named Shivanna Naik had assaulted a villager with chappals. As a result, the village elders had boycotted Naik.

Shivaraju had sympathised with Naik and enraged by this, the elders alleged that the victim was also hand in glove with Naik and boycotted him as well.

They had also imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on the victim.

Not being able to take the humiliation, Shivaraju hung himself, the police added.

