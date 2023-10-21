Three individuals nabbed at Bengaluru airport with over 1 kg gold

Another Malaysian origin woman passenger coming from Kuala Lumpur attempted to smuggle 578.27 gm gold valued at Rs 34.4 lakh in paste form by concealment in her rectum.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 21st October 2023 1:01 pm IST
3 nabbed at Bengaluru airport with over 1 kg gold
3 nabbed at Bengaluru airport with over 1 kg gold- IANS

New Delhi: Within a span of two days, the airport customs have seized over 1 kg gold from three passengers, including a Malaysian national, at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, said an officer on Saturday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

According to officials, the trio passengers were nabbed on Friday and Saturday.

Also Read
Man booked for objectionable posters of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

“An Indian origin lady passenger coming from Kuala Lumpur by flight attempted to smuggle 300.95 gm gold valued Rs17.9 lakh in paste form inside the blouse she was wearing but she was nabbed,” said a senior customs officer.

MS Education Academy

Another Malaysian origin woman passenger coming from Kuala Lumpur attempted to smuggle 578.27 gm gold valued at Rs 34.4 lakh in paste form by concealment in her rectum.

“An Indian origin pax coming from Kuwait attempting to smuggle 40 cut pieces of gold of net weight 254 gm worth Rs15,26,565 was held and one iPhone 14 pro max worth Rs 1,49,900 was also recovered. The said cut pieces of gold were concealed in packets of dry fruits,” said the officer.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 21st October 2023 1:01 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button