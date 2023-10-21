Man booked for objectionable posters of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka police on Saturday booked a man for allegedly making objectionable posters of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and circulating them on social media.

Congress Spokesperson Surya Mukundaraj had filed a complaint in this regard with the High Grounds police station in the city.

Also Read Group insurance amount to slain Karnataka cops hiked from Rs 20L to Rs 50L: CM

The police have booked one Srinivasamurthy, a resident of Tumakuru in this connection.

The accused had created objectionable and humiliating posters against CM Siddaramaiah and Mysuru Dasara celebrations in the Facebook account by name Hindustani Sena.

CM Siddaramaiah’s face was fixed for the body of Mahishasura, a demon king according to Hindu myths. The accused had used an objectionable tagline to the photo edit.

Surya Mukundaraj, who is also legal cell general secretary, had demanded action against the accused.

In a separate case, a complaint has been filed regarding creation of an objectionable post against CM Siddaramaiah in Bantwal City Police Station in Dakshina Kannada district.

Mohammad Nandavara, general secretary of Pane Mangaluru Block Congress had lodged a complaint in this regard.

The complaint had been lodged against one Somana Gouda. The accused had shared humiliating pictures of CM Siddaramaiah on ‘Jai Karnataka’ WhatsApp group.

An investigation into the matter is on.