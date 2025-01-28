Karnataka: Man ends life alleging torture by wife on day of divorce petition hearing

Bengaluru: Unable to bear alleged harassment by his wife, a man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Monday at Hubballi in Karnataka. The victim ended his life on the same day his divorce petition was scheduled for a hearing in court.

The deceased has been identified as Peter. He reportedly left a suicide note alleging that he took the extreme step due to “torture by his wife”.

According to the police, Peter, a resident of Chamundeshwarinagar, stated in his note: “Daddy, I am sorry. Pinky (my wife) is killing me. She wants my death.”

Also Read Disapproving marriage does not amount to abetment of suicide: SC

Family sources confirmed that, as per Peter’s wishes, his family had it written on his coffin box that he died because he was unable to bear the harassment by his wife.

It has been alleged that Peter’s wife, who worked as a teacher at a private school, was in a relationship with another man.

When Peter and her family confronted her, she reportedly asserted that “it was her life and her choice”.

Following frequent arguments and disputes, she moved out of the house and filed for divorce.

Peter’s family further alleged that his wife had demanded Rs 20 lakh as compensation and also mentally harassed him for money.

Earlier, in a shocking incident, a husband set himself on fire in front of his wife’s residence in the Nagarbhavi locality of Bengaluru last Thursday after he was unable to convince her to withdraw the divorce petition.

Police said that the deceased husband is identified as 39-year-old Manjunath, a resident of Kunigal town. He owned a cab.

According to the police, Manjunath had got married in 2013 and lived in a flat after marriage in Bengaluru. The couple had a nine-year-old boy.

Earlier, Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash had committed suicide over alleged torture and a demand of Rs 3 crore by his wife Nikita Singhania for a divorce settlement.

Amid public outrage and furore over the sensational suicide case of Atul Subhash, another case of suicide involving a police officer, allegedly due to similar reasons of torture by his wife and her family, was reported from Bengaluru on December 14, 2024.