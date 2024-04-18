Karnataka: Man laces drinking water with pesticide; wife, 2 children die

Mandya: A man laced drinking water with pesticide and gave it to his family, resulting in the death of his wife and two children. The incident was reported from Nagamangala town in Mandya district of Karnataka on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as 23-year-old Keerthana and her children, four-year-old Jayasimha and one-year-old Rishika. According to the police, Narasimha, mixed the pesticide with the drinking water and gave it to his family.

Subsequently, Narasimha himself consumed the poisonous water and was shifted to the taluq hospital in Nagamangala town. He had married Keerthana five years ago.

The couple had frequent disputes and quarrels. Narasimha had reportedly decided to kill his wife and children and commit suicide.

The Nagamangala police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Narasimha worked as a barber and owned a salon.