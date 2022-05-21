Karnataka: Man sent to 7 years in jail for abetting woman’s suicide

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Saturday sentenced a man to seven years in prison for his role in the suicide of a woman.

The woman ended her life after being abused and assaulted by the accused who was her neighbour. She held him responsible for taking the extreme step.

The high court had quashed the lower court order of acquittal of the accused, Shanta Shetty. The bench headed by Justice S. Rachaiah passed the order after considering the petition submitted by the Chamarajanagar police challenging the acquittal of the accused.

The court observed that the accused was acquitted by the lower court for lack of certification on mental health of the deceased lady.

The certification in this case is a mere technicality and it can’t be considered as an evidence, the court noted.

“If the statement is trustworthy, it could be considered as an evidence. The statements recorded prior to her death was authenticated by the victim and it proved that the person was in sound mental condition,” the court said.

The deceased’s husband and other eye witnesses had confirmed that the victim ended her life for not being able to bear the insult by the accused person. The head constable had recorded her statement, the court said.

The accused had quarrelled with the victim on June 12, 2008. He had questioned her as to why she fought with his wife. He also abused and dragged her out of her house and assaulted her.

The accused had also told the victim that it is better she died. The victim then poured kerosene and set herself ablaze.

She succumbed to her injuries at a hospital five days later.