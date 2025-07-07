Karnataka man stripped, thrashed for sending obscene message, eight held

Bengaluru: A college student was allegedly kidnapped, stripped, and brutally assaulted on the outskirts of Bengaluru, after which eight people were arrested and later released on bail, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on June 30 in Nelamangala taluk, police added.

The victim, identified as Kushal, a college student, was previously in a relationship with a minor girl from the same locality. However, the couple had broken up a few months ago, after which Kushal allegedly sent her obscene messages.

The girl later informed her friends, who contacted Kushal on the pretext of “resolving the matter amicably” and convinced him to meet them.

On June 30, the accused persons allegedly kidnapped Kushal in a car and took him to a secluded spot, where he was “stripped and assaulted”.

The group also threatened to kill him in the same manner as the recent high-profile murder of Renukaswamy, in which Kannada actor Darshan and his associates are accused.

The accused persons filmed the assault, and the videos have since gone viral on social media.

In the video, the accused persons can be heard referring to Kushal as Renukaswamy and introducing themselves as “accused number one, two, and three.”

The girl was also present at the scene and was seen instructing the group to “teach him (Kushal) a lesson,” police added.