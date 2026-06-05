Karnataka min Ramalinga reddy quits over portfolio dispute.

Bengaluru: : In a major setback for the newly formed Karnataka government led by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, senior Congress leader R Ramalinga Reddy on Friday, June 5, announced his resignation from the state Cabinet, citing disappointment over the denial of the Bengaluru Urban Development portfolio.

Addressing a press conference at his office in Koramangala, Reddy said his resignation was not merely due to being allotted the Water Resources Department. Instead, he claimed that a promise made to him regarding the Bengaluru Urban Development portfolio had not been honoured.

Reddy stated that Shivakumar had earlier assured him that once he became chief minister, the Bengaluru Urban Development Department would be entrusted to him. However, the final allocation of portfolios did not reflect that assurance, prompting him to step down from the ministry.

No personal grudges: Ramalinga Reddy

The veteran leader clarified that he harboured no personal grudge against either Chief Minister Shivakumar or former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

He emphasised that the public deserved to know the reasons behind his resignation and insisted that his decision should not be interpreted as rebellion against the party.

“I have resigned from the ministerial post, not from the Congress party,” Reddy said, adding that he would continue as a Congress MLA and remain committed to the party he has served for over five decades.

Recalling his political journey, Reddy noted that he had been elected as an MLA eight times and had served as a minister under multiple chief ministers. He said he had never sought ministerial office or specific portfolios and had always accepted responsibilities assigned to him.

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The resignation comes at a sensitive time for the Congress government, which is still settling into office.

The development has raised questions about internal coordination within the ruling party and presents the first significant political challenge before Chief Minister Shivakumar.