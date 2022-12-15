Karnataka minister offers silver brick to Ram temple at Ayodhya

Bengaluru: A team of 150 devotees led by Karnataka Minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayan offered a silver brick at the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on Thursday.

A silk saree was offered to Mata Sita and Shalyas were offered to Lord Rama and Lakshmana.

The Minister handed over the donations to Champak Rai, General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and office-bearers of Rama Mandira Nyas amid raising slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Ganga Mata ki Jai’, ‘Saryu Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and others.

Blessed to lead a team of 150 members from our Ramanagara to Ayodhya and offer Sacred Silver Brick at Rama Mandira along with ರೇಷ್ಮೆ ಸೀರೆ to Sita Amma and ಶಲ್ಯ to Lord Rama and Lakshmana.



— Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) December 15, 2022

The devotees from Karnataka’s Ramanagara reached the premises of the temple at 11 am, Thursday. The priest of Karnataka origin, Gopal Bhat and his associates worshipped the silver brick, silk saree and shalyas.

The priests also handed over the sacred soil collected at Ayodhya to the devotees.

The minister tweeted, “There is a traditional link between Ayodhya and our Ramadevara Betta in Ramanagara (Now you know how the name has been derived).

“Sacred Soil has been collected from Rama Mandira and shall be offered at Ramadevara Betta Minister Narayan said this holy soil would be taken to Ramadevara Betta and mixed with the soil there.”