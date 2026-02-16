Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge accuses RSS of indulging in money laundering

He said that he wants the law and Constitution that is applicable to everyone in the country, should apply to RSS too.

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 16th February 2026 12:43 pm IST
Congress leader and Karnataka IT/BT minister Priyank Kharge
Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Sunday, February 15, accused the RSS of indulging in “money laundering”, and also questioned its source of income.

“RSS did not hoist the national flag in their office for 52 years. They teach us about patriotism,” Kharge said.

Addressing a gathering at an event here, he said, “It (RSS) has a network of more than 2,500 organisations, they are from America, England. They take money from them. I am telling — that these people are into money laundering.”

Questioning as to where the RSS is getting money from and how, he said, “they want us to be good citizens, pay income tax, but they want to remain free. How is it possible. We will have to question this.”

Later speaking to reporters, while pointing out that RSS is an unregistered organisation, Kharge asked, whether “they are above law or Constitution.”

“It is good that all organisations should come under the ambit of law and constitution, whether it is RSS or any other organisations. Are they above law and constitution. Mohan Bhagwat (RSS chief) says it (RSS) is a body of individuals. So is Bangalore Club, have they not registered? Are they not paying taxes?” he further asked.

Stating that his question is why the RSS was unregistered, he said, “Where is their Guru Dakshina (donation) coming from.”

“Who is paying it? Why is it (RSS) not paying tax? When every rupee of others is being accounted for, why is there no accountability for their (RSS) money,” he asked.

