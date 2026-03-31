IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe transferred for 24th time in 21 years of service

Mumbai: Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Tukaram Mundhe was transferred by the Maharashtra government on Tuesday, his 24th posting in 21 years of career in bureaucracy.

Considered an upright civil servant, Mundhe was among several IAS officers who were transferred by the government. These included Ashwini Bhide, Vikas Chandra Rastogi and Lokesh Chandra, officials said.

Mundhe, currently Secretary in the Divyang Kalyan Department at Mantralaya, Mumbai, was transferred as Secretary, Disaster Management, Rehabilitation, Revenue and Forest Department at the state secretariat, according to an official order.

He was posted as Secretary of the Divyang Welfare Department (Divyang Kalyan Department) less than a year ago, in August 2025.

Bhide, who was serving as Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, was appointed as commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), becoming the first woman to hold the post in the 154-year-old history of India’s richest civic body.

Rastogi, serving as Additional Chief Secretary in Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Departments at Mantralaya, was posted as Additional Chief Secretary (Financial Reforms) in the Finance Department.

Chandra, Chairman and Managing Director of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd, was appointed as Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister.

Vinita Vaid Singal, Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, Rehabilitation, Revenue and Forest Department, was transferred as Principal Secretary, Soil and Water Conservation Department.

Senior civil servant Parimal Singh, Project Director of the Nanaji Deshmukh Krishi Sanjivanee Project (POCRA), Mumbai, was posted as Secretary (Agriculture) in the Agriculture and allied departments at Mantralaya.

Prithviraj B P, Additional Municipal Commissioner of Pune, was posted as the new civic chief of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation adjoining Mumbai, the order stated.