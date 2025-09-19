Karnataka MLA Yatnal booked for remarks against Dalit women

Karnataka MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal has been booked by the local police over his statement that Dalit women must refrain from offering floral tributes to Goddess Chamundeshwari, stating that only women of the “Sanatan religion” are allowed to do that.

Yatnal had made the remarks on Monday at Koppal; however, the video emerged on Wednesday, September 17, and has since been widely shared across social media platforms.

“Those who offer floral tributes to Mother Chamundi should be from the Sanatan religion. Even ordinary Dalit women are not allowed to do so,” Yatnal is heard saying in the video. He also condemned Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah’s decision to allow Booker Prize winner Banu Mustaq to inaugurate Dasara festivities in Mysuru this year.

He was booked under the provisions of the SC/ST Act for derogatory remarks against women and incitement of enmity, reported Makoob Media.

Dalit activist Mallikarjun Pujar filed a complaint, following which the police registered an FIR under sections relating to derogatory comments against women and promoting enmity.

Following a row over the comments, Yatnal, who was previously expelled from the BJP in March, has called the video doctored and politically motivated, meant to mislead people.

Priyank Kharge slams Yatnal

Karnataka Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge, a Dalit leader, denounced Yatnal’s derogatory statement.

Accusing the BJP leaders of staying silent in a post on X, he stated, “What greatness do you seek in Hinduism when you paint a religious colour in the social system and look down on a particular class of people? Do you exclude Dalits when you say we are all Hindus, we are all one? Why are the BJP leaders, who were vocal when Shri Siddaramaiah said that there is inequality in Hinduism, silent?”

Police are yet to make arrests as the investigation is underway.