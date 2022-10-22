Karnataka: Mob assaults 2 Muslim merchants, FIR registered after outcry

A mob of nearly 50 people brutally attacked two Muslim cloth merchants on their way home from business, near Kaniyur in Dakshina Kanada district. Goods worth rupees two lakh were also damaged.

The men – Rafeeq and Ramizuddin – who sell bedsheets, were severely beaten up with sticks, rods, and even swords. They lay there severely injured until help arrived. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Ramizuddin & Rafiq two bedsheet salesmen were beaten by a group of people in #Kadaba #DakshinaKannada.They had an argument with few women while selling sheets over price. After they left, they were waylaid and beaten by a mob. Their goods worth 2 lakh were also damaged. Care regd pic.twitter.com/YJZtIxPgXX — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) October 21, 2022

Their families who reached the hospital as soon as they heard the news told media persons that Rafeeq and Ramizuddin go to nearby villagers to sell bed sheets. “On one such occasion they had an argument with a woman customer in Kaniyoor,” said a family member who doubts this could be the reason for the attack.

Speaking to the media, one of the injured said they were attacked continuously. “We are merchants. We go for business purposes. They beat us fatally. Don’t know which village was that. They said you have no chance here. You will be finished here itself. You won’t come here again,” said one of the victims.

The other victim alleged that even after beating them with rods and sticks, the angry villagers rammed them with bikes. “We were beaten for nearly two hours. The villagers also tried to insert stones behind our backs,” said the other merchant.

Complaints against the Muslim merchants

Police have registered a complaint under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, against the Muslim businessmen. The complaint was given by the woman customer who alleges Rafeeq and Ramizuddin misbehaved with her. According to her complaint, they asked for sexual favours in return for bedsheets for free.

Foul play, cry out families of Muslims

Alleging foul play, the family members of Rafeeq and Ramizuddin protested and demanded a First Information Report (FIR) against the attackers.

After much outcry from the relatives, police finally registered a complaint against unknown persons under IPC sections:

341 (Whoever wrongfully restrains any person shall be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to one month, or with fine which may extend to five hundred rupees, or with both)

504 (Whoever intentionally insults, gives provocation knowing that it will cause him to break the public peace, or to commit any other offence, shall be punished with imprisonment)

323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) ,

, 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons)

427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) ,

427 , 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of common object)

However, police have also registered a case against Rafeeq and Ramizuddin. Further investigations are on.