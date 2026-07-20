Karnataka Muslim Federation presses Congress on poll promises

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Muslim Federation has announced a statewide campaign from July 20 to August 5, urging the Congress government to fulfil promises made to the Muslim community in its 2023 Assembly election manifesto. The campaign will be held across the state, culminating in a major convention in Davanagere.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Federation Convenor Suhail Ahmed Maroor said the Congress had assured restoration of the 2B reservation, stringent legal action against hate speech and hate crimes, amendments to the anti-cow slaughter law, withdrawal of the anti-conversion law, implementation of the caste survey report and a Rs 10,000 crore budget allocation for minorities.

He said the manifesto had also promised protection of Waqf properties, political representation for Muslims in proportion to their population, measures to improve educational opportunities for the community and an appropriate political strategy on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue.

Maroor alleged that despite the government completing three years in office, only the withdrawal of the hijab restriction in educational institutions had been implemented, while the remaining commitments continued to remain pending.

He recalled that the Federation had organised a convention in Bengaluru in May and submitted a memorandum to the government along with a detailed report highlighting issues faced by the Muslim community. However, no concrete action had followed, he claimed.

The Federation warned that failure to honour the manifesto commitments could weaken the trust reposed by the Muslim community in the government. As part of the awareness campaign, meetings and outreach programmes will be organised across Karnataka.

The campaign will conclude with a large public convention in Davanagere, where the Federation plans to release a booklet detailing the Congress manifesto promises and issues affecting Muslims. Another convention is also being planned in Mangaluru. Federation convenors Yahya Damudi, Harris Siddiqui and Aihur Khazi were also present at the press conference.