Karnataka: Muslim man assaulted for talking to woman in bus

Case registered against four men

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 5th April 2023 8:59 am IST
Dakshina Kannada: A group of people on Tuesday dragged a 22-year-old Muslim man out of the bus and assaulted him for allegedly talking to a Hindu woman on the bus in Karnataka’s Ujire, the police said.

The incident occurred in Ujire of Dakshina Kannada district, Tuesday evening.

“A scuffle erupts between a youth and his acquaintance over a trivial issue,” district police said.

The victim has been identified as Mohammed Zahir (22).

Based on the complaint of Zahir, a case has been registered against Nithesh, Sachin, Dinesh and Avinash, police said.

Further details are awaited.

