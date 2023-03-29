Karnataka: Muslim to approach court against quota diktat

Muslims in Karnataka have decided to approach the court against the BJP government’s decision to scrap the 4 percent Muslim reservation. Karnataka Minorities Commission Chairman Abdul Azeem met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and senior BJP leader Yeddyurappa and apprised them of the plight of Muslims.

He said he will reach New Delhi and make a representation to Union Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani in this regard. According to the chairman of the Minority Commission, the government does not have the power to directly decide on the reduction or increase in reservation, but it is necessary to get recommendations from the BC Commission.

Abdul Azeem also met the Chairman of Karnataka BC Commission J Prakash Shinde, to which Shinde said that the BC Commission has not made any recommendation for the abolition of Muslim reservation.

According to Abdul Azeem, Muslims have a way to approach the judiciary to maintain reservations. More than 10 Muslim organisations have represented the commission and opposed the government’s decision.

Abdul Azeem said that he would submit a comprehensive report to the government based on the representations received by the commission and recommend the retention of 4 percent Muslim reservation.

He said the cabinet headed by the chief minister has taken a decision on reservations and no notification has been issued so far. He said that Muslims need not be disappointed, the commission is fulfilling its responsibility to protect the rights of Muslims.

He further added that he is ready to resign from the post if the community demanded him. Abdul Azeem appealed to Muslims to focus on the legal struggle rather than emotional statements or street protests.

Meanwhile, Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that the BJP-ruled state of Karnataka’s “intention” behind scrapping 4 percent OBC reservation for Muslims was to spark communal strife between Vokkaligas and Lingayats and the Muslim community.