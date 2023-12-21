Karnataka: NTCA asks for report on violations in Kali Tiger Reserve

Karwar: The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) of the Karnataka forest department to submit a detailed report on the alleged violations of forest and wildlife laws in the Kali Tiger Reserve of Uttara Kannada district.

The NTCA’s directive comes in response to complaints regarding the implementation of the canopy walk tourism project and the construction of an orchidarium in violation of regulations.

Locals and activists filed a complaint, raising concerns about the Canopy Walk tourism project initiated in the Dandeli Wildlife Sanctuary.

The orchidarium, constructed in the core area of the tiger reserve by felling large trees, was funded using money from the Tiger Foundation and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds without proper permission.

The complaint, addressed to Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, called for a high-level investigation into the matter.

Union assistant Director General of Forests, Harini Venugopal, wrote to the PCCF on December 11, acknowledging the complaints and instructing the submission of a comprehensive report at the earliest.

The orchidarium construction, conducted in defiance of earlier NTCA decisions to prohibit new construction in the reserve area, raised questions about the project director’s approval to proceed with the work. The Kaiga region claimed financial support from the Nuclear Power Plant Authority’s CSR fund and the Tiger Foundation for the orchidarium.

The complaint demands an investigation into the authorization of financial assistance under CSR and the discretionary spending of foundation funds.

Previously, opposition was voiced by locals and activists against the Canopy Walk project within the Castle Rock Sanctuary, carried out without proper permissions. The Forest department and the NTCA mentioned the proposed trek on the Castlerock-Kuweshi-Doodh Sagar Falls route in the Kali Tiger Conservation Plan, which includes the Canopy Walk as an eco-tourism activity.

However, the complaint alleges that the orchidarium project was executed in violation of the Supreme Court’s directive and demands legal action against officials who facilitated the illegal work, including the then PCCF, CCF, DCF, and ACF of Canara Circle.

Speaking to Siasat.com on Wednesday a senior forest officer confirmed receiving the letter from NTCA and said they would submit the answer along with the required documents soon.