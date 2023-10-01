Karnataka: Partying students post videos on Instagram, Police raid bar & detain them

The incident had taken place in the limits of Manipal police station. According to police, the students were smoking hookah, consuming liquor and partying without permission at the S. Stacy bar.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 1st October 2023 12:42 pm IST

Udupi: After some students posted pictures and videos of a party at a bar, the Karnataka Police conducted a raid there and detained the group in Karnataka’s Udupi district, officials said on Sunday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The incident had taken place in the limits of Manipal police station. According to police, the students were smoking hookah, consuming liquor and partying without permission at the S. Stacy bar in Vidyanagar near Manipal.

The students had posted pictures of the party late in the night on their Instagram handles. The police on weekend patrolling got alerted about the incident and raided the bar.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Threat letters to writers: Accused is school dropout, says Karnataka cops

The raid was conducted by a team led by the Manipal Circle Inspector and the students were detained. The case has been slapped on the owner of the bar for permitting a DJ party.

The police are on high alert as the incidents of attacks on pubs and bars attended by students are targeted by Hindu activists in the coastal region. The region is also considered communally sensitive.

The police stated that the students belong to a reputed college in Manipal and hail from various parts of the country.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 1st October 2023 12:42 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button