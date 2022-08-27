Karnataka: POCSO case lodged against prominent Lingayat seer

Mysuru: Karnataka police have lodged a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case against a prominent Lingayat seer from Chitradurga district, police said on Saturday.

Nazarbad police have begun investigation into the case based on the complaint by Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Odanaadi, NGO from Mysuru had approached CWC with the victims, earlier seeking protection of girl students and legal action against the powerful seer.

According to police, the victim students who stayed at the residential facility at the mutt were sent to the seer’s room on some pretext. There, the girls were given food or drink laced with drugs and the seer would sexually exploit them.

The victims have explained that there are many more girls at the mutt who are sexually exploited. Considering the clout of the accused seer, the victims have come down to Mysuru and approached Odanaadi NGO for assistance.

The police have booked the Lingayat seer as the main accused. The FIR is also against the lady warden who allegedly sent girls to the seer. The case also includes a junior swamiji of the mutt and two other employees for facilitating sexual exploitation of girls.

The accused Lingayat seer had met Rahul Gandhi recently during his visit to Karnataka and the Swamiji performed Linga deeksha to him. The Swamiji also took part in padayatra demanding implementation of Mekedatu project and identified with Congress State President D.D.K. Shivakumar.

The police have taken up the investigation and the case is likely to be transferred to Chitradurga.

