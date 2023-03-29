Karnataka polls: EC to set up 40 ‘ethnic polling stations’ for PVTGs

Polls in the state will be held in a single phase on May 10, while counting will take place on May 13.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Neha Khan | Published: 29th March 2023 11:35 pm IST
Election Commission

New Delhi: In a bid to ensure participative election in Karnataka, the Election Commission will set up 40 ‘ethnic polling stations’ for particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs).

“The venue, look and feel of these booths will be different. It would be more contextual to the tribals so that they feel at home. And the very fact that we are focusing on it is an invitation to them to come out and vote,” Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told a press conference here.

PVTGs were formerly known as primitive tribal groups.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Neha Khan | Published: 29th March 2023 11:35 pm IST
