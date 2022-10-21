Karnataka prepares for Global Investors Meet; Modi to inaugurate event

Bengaluru: The Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government is making all preparations to make ‘Invest Karnataka 2022-Global Investors Meet’, which is just 10 days away from now — a successful one, officials said on Thursday.

The event would be virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 2. “It would be attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Ministers Smiriti Irani, Bhagwanth Khuba and Nitin Gadkari,” Karnataka’s Minister for Large & Medium Industries, Murugesh R. Nirani said at a press conference here on Thursday.

The Global Investors Meet will be a platform to join industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers from all over the globe to explore new growth possibilities. This year’s meet will focus on getting intellectuals, political leaders, and business leaders to carve out the development agenda.

“The Global Investors Meet will showcase the robust industrial-friendly ecosystem, attract investments from global players, and spread industrialization across the state. The state is expecting over Rs 5 lakh crore in investments and the generation of 5 lakh jobs through the event,” Nirani said.

The minister said that the state was looking at forging partnerships with various business houses across India and the globe.

“With the key themes of resilience, innovation, sustainability, and equity, we are committed to setting Karnataka’s development agenda in line with global best practices and showcasing our strong ability to ‘Build for the World’.

“We have recently completed international roadshows in Japan, South Korea, the US, and Europe and domestic roadshows in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. Our aim is not only to get investments but to bring the industry giants under one platform. We are expecting around 5,000+ global delegates to attend the Meet. The GIM with contemporary themes will be an opportunity to connect, collaborate and network with global leaders,” he added.

For the Global Investors Meet, a total of 50,000 acres of land, 20,000 acres in Bengaluru and 30,000 acres across the state has been earmarked.