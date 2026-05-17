Karnataka preparing UNESCO proposal for Lakkundi heritage site: HK Patil

Bengaluru: Karnataka Tourism Minister HK Patil on Saturday, May 17, said the state government is preparing to submit a proposal to include Lakkundi in the UNESCO heritage list, with the application expected to be sent within the next two months.

Addressing a press conference at Vidhana Soudha, the minister said the Lakkundi Heritage Area Development Authority and a state-level advisory committee have been legally constituted to oversee the preservation and development of the historic site. The authority has already begun functioning with its headquarters in Gadag.

Officials reachout to locals, gram panchayats

Patil said the government has given a “new touch” to the historic town over the past three years and has initiated large-scale exploration of archaeological remains in the region. As part of the first phase, officials and volunteers reached out directly to local residents and gram panchayats, urging them to hand over ancient artefacts found in their possession.

He said the campaign received an overwhelming response from villagers, who voluntarily handed over nearly 1,500 artefacts. A special public awareness drive and week-long heritage movement were also organised, resulting in the collection of another 1,400 archaeological objects.

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Efforts underway to identify ‘100 temples and 100 wells’

The minister said efforts are underway to identify the historically referenced “100 temples and 100 wells” believed to exist in Lakkundi. In the initial phase, five temples and five wells were rediscovered and unveiled. So far, the state advisory committee has identified 32 temples and 36 wells.

He added that the government now faces the challenge of locating the remaining 68 temples and 64 wells. A target has been set to complete the identification work by the end of December this year.

Calling the discovery a national record, Patil said more than 3,000 archaeological artefacts have been unearthed in a short period through the exploration drive. To preserve these findings, the government has decided to establish an open-air museum spread across three acres of land.

The minister also said the state is seeking permission for further excavation work in the area. He revealed that Lakkundi has a two-kilometre-long fort wall, which will also be excavated and restored.

According to Patil, 16 monuments within the Lakkundi region have already been declared protected monuments by the state government.

Artefacts dating back to Chalukya, Hoysala periods

Highlighting the historical significance of the discoveries, the minister said several artefacts dating back to the Chalukya and Hoysala periods have been found in the region. Among the recovered items are ancient gold ornaments with high antique value.

A committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner has been formed to assess the value of the jewellery, which has been estimated at around Rs 8 crore. The ornaments are believed to be nearly 600 years old, he added.