Karnataka rains: CM Siddaramaiah says govt well-prepared to tackle situation

To ensure safety, District Commissioners have declared holidays for schools and colleges in the vulnerable regions.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File Photo/ANI)

Bengaluru, Jul 26 (PTI) With rains pounding most parts of Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the state government has reviewed the risk prone areas and is well-prepared to tackle the situation.

He appealed to people to follow the instructions of the local administration.

“The @Indiametdept has issued a flash flood bulletin, warning of potential flash floods in some parts of Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka. The Government has reviewed the risk prone areas and is well prepared to tackle the issues on ground,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

To ensure safety, District Commissioners have declared holidays for schools and colleges in the vulnerable regions and it is advised for all citizens to adhere to the instructions of local administration, he further said.

Meanwhile, all the reservoirs are completely filled up with the heavy inflow of water.

Most of the rivers are in spate in the state.

The Indian Meteorological Department has sounded an orange alert for the coastal and Malnad region in the state with a forecast that moderate to heavy spells of rain accompanied by gusty winds was likely in these places.

