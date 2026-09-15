Karnataka ration card e-KYC deadline nears amid server glitches

Bengaluru: With only 15 days left to complete mandatory e-KYC for ration card beneficiaries, technical glitches in the Food Department’s server are slowing the verification process across Karnataka. The deadline for completing re-e-KYC has been fixed as September 30, 2026.

Of the 2,67,64,276 beneficiaries identified for re-e-KYC, only 97,54,197, or about 36.44 per cent, have completed the process. A large number of beneficiaries are yet to complete the verification.

Food Minister Rizwan Arshad held an urgent meeting with senior officials, representatives of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and Karnataka State Data Centre (KSDC) at Vikas Soudha to review the technical problems.

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Conducted a high-level review meeting on the E-KYC progress and the server-related issues affecting its implementation.



Discussed the challenges with all stakeholders involved in managing the process and reviewed the steps required to ensure seamless and timely completion of… pic.twitter.com/2ibDe22zjJ — Rizwan Arshad (@ArshadRizwan) September 15, 2026

“As it is September, a large number of people are visiting fair price shops for e-KYC. We have noticed server and technical issues at some locations. Whenever a problem is reported, NIC, KSDC and department officials have been instructed to coordinate and resolve it immediately,” Arshad said.

The minister said a mobile application was being developed with the Directorate of Electronic Delivery of Citizen Services to enable beneficiaries to complete e-KYC from home through face authentication. The application is expected to be launched within a week.

The department has also introduced separate URLs through its application and is conducting load testing of its server infrastructure to assess capacity and performance.

Arshad said a third-party agency had been appointed to find a permanent solution to server-related problems. The government expects to address the technical issues within a month.

The e-KYC requirement follows the Centre’s Targeted Public Distribution System (Control) Amendment Order of July 22, 2025, which mandates verification once every five years. Beneficiaries who fail to complete the process within the deadline risk action under the verification exercise.