Karnataka RPF fines 32 tourists Rs 16k for illegal trekking

Hubballi: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has cracked down on illegal trekking along the railway tracks leading to the iconic Dudhsagar Waterfalls, booking 32 tourists and collecting a total fine of Rs 16,000 for trespassing on railway property.

The special enforcement drive was carried out on July 5 by a team led by the Sub-Inspector of the Castle Rock RPF post in the Castle Rock–Dudhsagar–Sonalium railway section. During the operation, officials found several tourists entering the restricted railway corridor through forest routes and walking along the tracks to reach the waterfalls despite an existing ban.

According to railway officials, all 32 tourists were booked under Section 147 of the Railways Act relating to trespassing on railway premises. Each violator was fined Rs 500, taking the total penalty collected to Rs 16,000.

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Despite repeated warnng, tourists continue to enter restricted zone

The South Western Railway’s Hubballi Division has reiterated that access to Dudhsagar Falls through the railway tracks is strictly prohibited, especially during the monsoon season when the route becomes extremely hazardous due to slippery terrain, tunnels, bridges, heavy rain and frequent train movement. Authorities warned that unauthorised trekking not only endangers the lives of visitors but also poses a serious threat to railway operations.

Despite repeated warnings, several tourists continue to enter the restricted zone through forest paths in an attempt to reach the popular waterfall. Railway officials have urged visitors to avoid illegal trekking and follow only officially permitted routes whenever access is allowed.

The RPF said surveillance has been intensified in the Castle Rock–Dudhsagar stretch, and similar surprise inspections will continue throughout the monsoon. Officials warned that anyone found trespassing on railway tracks will face legal action and monetary penalties.

The Railways appealed to tourists to prioritise safety and cooperate with authorities by avoiding unauthorised entry into railway premises.