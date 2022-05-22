Karnataka school alumni asked to rename Gyanvapi mosque to temple on Google maps

Creating a clear divide between Hindus and Muslims, a prominent school in Bengaluru, Karnataka – New Horizon Public School – allegedly sent emails to its alumni asking them to change the map location from Gyanvapi Mosque to Gyanvapi Temple.

In the email sent to their former students, the school administration addressed them as “Hindu brothers/sisters” and allegedly asked them to change the name of the controversial religious place from masjid to mandir “till Google updates the changes”.

The incident came to light when several of its alumni started sharing screenshots of the email, raising questions.

Educational Institute fanning hatred and dividing Hindu-Muslims.

Alumni of New horizon Public school @NhpsOfficial in #Bengaluru have received mails from their school asking 'Hindu Brothers/Sisters' to rename/update location on Google Map from Gyanvapi Mosque to Gyanvapi Temple. pic.twitter.com/MQEnxvxZbQ — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 21, 2022

Quoting the late activist Martin Luther King Junior, one of its students named Preethi Krishnamoorthy asked her school, “Are you teaching the children how to think or are you telling them what to think? The difference is huge.”

Another alumnus Karthika Namboothiri said that she was ashamed of her school.

Another former student named Suraj Sudarshan said, “@NhpsOfficial, are you so insecure about your religion that even a Google map threatens you? As a school, you should be promoting secularism! You should not be sending out insensitive emails like this!”

However, Siasat.com has not been able to individually verify the email or contact the school authorities.