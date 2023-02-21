Karnataka Shocker: Unable to pay for iPhone, man kills delivery agent

The accused is identified as Hemanth Datta, a resident of Arasikere town in the Hassan district of Karnataka, ordered an iPhone from Flipkart and was supposed to pay Rs 46,000 upon delivery.

Representative Image

A 20-year-old man in Karnataka has been arrested for allegedly killing and burning the body of a delivery boy from an e-commerce portal. The accused, identified as Hemanth Datta, had ordered an iPhone from Flipkart but was unable to pay for it upon delivery, which led to the horrific incident.

According to police sources, when the delivery boy, identified as Hemanth Naik, arrived at Datta’s residence on February 7, the accused asked him to open the box. However, Naik refused to do so and told him that if he opened it, he would not be able to take it back and asked Datta to pay for the phone. This led to an altercation, and Datta allegedly stabbed Naik to death.

Datta then kept the body at his house for four days before taking it near a railway bridge, pouring kerosene over it, and burning it at an isolated place. Naik’s brother filed a missing complaint on February 8, and after a friend informed him of a body found near a railway bridge on February 16, he approached the police again and filed another complaint.

The police registered a murder case and started tracking Naik’s mobile phone, which was last located at Datta’s residence. Upon raiding Datta’s house, they found Naik’s mobile phone and other articles, leading to the arrest of the accused.

Flipkart’s reaction to the murder

Flipkart has issued a statement expressing their shock and sadness at the incident and has assured that they will provide full cooperation to the authorities in the investigation. The company has also urged its customers to treat delivery personnel with respect and ensure their safety.

(With inputs from agencies)

