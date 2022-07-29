Karnataka: Sri Ram Sene chief tries to defy DK entry ban, detained

Dakshina Kannada: Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik was detained on Friday for trying to enter Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district to meet the family of the slain BJP activist, defying the ban imposed on his entry to the region.

Police have banned Muthalik’s entry to Dakshina Kannada as his visit might lead to disturbance in the region.

Muthalik has been launching scathing attacks on the ruling BJP following the murder of Praveen Kumar Nettare.

Also Read Muslim youth hacked to death in Karnataka

When Pramod Muthalik tried to enter Dakshina Kannada district through Udupi, he was detained near Hejamadi and later sent back, the police said.

The police have taken 12 people into custody for violating prohibitory orders.

The funeral of a Muslim man, Mohammad Fazil Mangalpet, who was killed on Thursday night was conducted peacefully, in Mangaluru.

Thousands of people gathered to pay homage to Fazil. No untoward incident was reported.

ADGP Alok Kumar has stated that the funeral is over and the situation is peaceful.

The prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC will remain in the region till Saturday and a call will

be taken to continue or discontinue the order later.