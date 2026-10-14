Karnataka: State LoP writes to Rahul Gandhi over drought crisis

Bengaluru: R Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, has urged Rahul Gandhi to intervene in the state’s drought crisis, alleging that farmers are yet to receive adequate compensation for widespread crop losses.

In a letter to the Congress leader, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Ashoka asked him to visit drought-affected parts of Karnataka, meet distressed farmers and demand immediate action from the state government. He alleged that the administration’s delay in providing relief had aggravated the difficulties faced by the farming community.

Ashoka said a 35 per cent deficit in southwest monsoon rainfall had contributed to the severe drought situation. The state had declared 217 taluks drought-hit, while crop damage was estimated at 47.09 lakh hectares. The total loss was put at approximately Rs. 46,324.50 crore, according to the figures cited in his letter.

He described the announced input subsidy of Rs 2,500 per farmer as inadequate, considering the scale of crop damage, rising agricultural expenses and outstanding loans. He claimed that farmers had been waiting for meaningful assistance for four months and demanded that relief distribution be expedited.

LoP compares with previous BJP govt

Drawing a comparison with the previous BJP regime, Ashoka said the government had distributed Rs 6,651.15 crore to 51.90 lakh farmers for crop losses affecting 57.43 lakh hectares between 2019-20 and 2022-23.

He cited the compensation rates provided then: Rs 13,600 per hectare for rain-fed crops, Rs 25,000 for irrigated crops and Rs 28,000 for perennial crops. Ashoka questioned why the current government was not providing higher assistance in response to the present crisis.

He also sought urgent arrangements to address drinking water shortages, ensure fodder availability and protect livestock. A time-bound plan should be drawn up to ensure that every eligible farmer receives compensation, he said.

Ashoka called on Rahul Gandhi to seek answers from the Congress government in Karnataka and ensure that drought relief reaches farmers without further delay.