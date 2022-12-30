Karnataka: Support BJP to strengthen India, appeals Amit Shah in Mandya

Mandya: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that people of the old Mysuru region should support the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the state.

“India should be strengthened at the global level. People of this region must come forward on large scale to support BJP,” he reiterated.

Addressing a gathering at Jan Sankalp Yatra in Mandya, Shah stated that the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government took back 150 cases against the PFI. Everyone knows what tragedies it led to in future. PM Modi’s government has banned it, he added.

“During the Congress rule, Karnataka will become an ATM for New Delhi. If JD (S) attains power, the state becomes an ATM for a family. Both parties by indulging in politics have prevented the development of the state,” Shah stated.

Chief Minister Bommai equated Amit Shah to the late Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. India has attained global recognition under the leadership of PM Modi, he said.

“Wherever Amit Shah had strategised, success followed. Under his leadership, we won the Gujarat elections. The BJP wave is clearly visible in Karnataka. After Amit Shah’s entry, the trend will replicate and BJP will attain power in 2023,” Bommai maintained.