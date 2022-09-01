Karnataka: Teacher burns private part of Dalit toddler for urinating

In a disturbing incident reported from Karnataka recently, an Anganwadi teacher burnt the private part of a student for frequently urinating in his pants.

The incident occurred in Tumkur district, where a 28-year-old assistant teacher Rashmi used a fire stick on 3-year-old boy’s private part. The toddler belongs to Dalit community, ‘Korama’ . He recently lost his mother. The family comprising father and two sons moved to Godekere from Chikmaglur after the demise of the mother.

The incident occurred last week, however it wasn’t reported until August 29 when the boy’s grandmother noticed the burns while bathing him. The grandmother requested the anganwadi employees to toilet train the boy, and did not expect them to take such a measure.

#Tumkur: Incidence of burning private part of a 3 yr old boy occured because the boy was urinating in his pants frequently, 28 year old Assistant teacher Rashmi who works in anganwadi burnt the boy with fire stick.#Karnataka pic.twitter.com/yBRa3oMSci — Hate Watch Karnataka. (@Hatewatchkarnat) August 31, 2022

Following the incident, the family approached government officials. Based on the complaint , they visited the village and the toddler received medical attention, reported The New Indian Express. No case has been registered against the assistant teacher, whose 4-year-old son is enrolled in the same Anganwadi.