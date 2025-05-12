Karnataka temple regrets BJP MLA’s Islamophobic remarks

A temple in Karnataka, which was in the news for Islamophobic remarks made by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Harish Poonja, issued a statement on Monday, May 12, expressing regret.

“The management committee of the temple regrets these words. Along with this, the committee welcomes the cooperation of your community. In the future, too, we hope that all communities live by cooperating with each other,” read a statement from the authorities of the Gopalakrishna Temple in Thekkar village of Dakshina Kannada.

On May 3, a video of Poonja went viral on social media platforms, where he accused Muslims of breaking tubelights and stealing diesel during the Brahmakalashotsava (consecration ceremony).

He questioned the Thekkar villagers why invitations were sent to local mosques for the ceremony. “Why did Thekkaru villagers send temple invitations to mosques? There is no connection between them and us. It is because of these invitations that they broke the tube lights,” he claimed.

Also Read Karnataka BJP MLA booked for delivering provocative speech against minorities

Following his communal remarks, a case was booked against Poonja for inciting hostility between the Hindu and Muslim communities of Thekkar village.

Temple authorities held a meeting with the Muslim Okkoota, acknowledging various contributions by the minority community, from donations to food distribution to setting up banners and flexis for the Brahmakalashotsava.