Karnataka: Tension grips during Lord Ram idol procession, Section 144 imposed

Various Dalit organisations in Kotnoor village staged protests demanding stringent action against miscreants who allegedly placed a garland of shoes on an Ambedkar statue.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd January 2024 7:37 pm IST
Karnataka: Tension grips during Lord Ram idol procession, Section 144 imposed
Tension gripped during a Lord Ram idol procession forcing the police to impose Section 144 in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district

In Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district, incidents of stone pelting during the Ram temple celebratory procession were reported forcing the local police to impose prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 till January 25 as a precautionary measure to avert any untoward incidents.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Police stressed that ‘mild’ force was used to disperse the crowd and regain control of the situation when tension prevailed during the procession taken out to celebrate Ram temple inauguration.

“It was just a quarrel….a heated argument which escalated. The situation was brought under control soon by our force. There is no tension in the area but as a precautionary measure, prohibitory orders have been imposed in the Wadi area of Chittapur taluk. It will remain in effect until 6 am on January 25. The situation is under control,” a senior police officer said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Maharashtra: Bulldozers raze houses on Mira Road after communal clashes

Meanwhile, in a separate episode, various Dalit organisations in Kotnoor village staged protests on Tuesday, January 22, demanding stringent action against miscreants who allegedly placed a garland of shoes on an Ambedkar statue.

“We are trying to identify the culprits and action will be taken as per law against those involved in the alleged act,” a police officer said. “The incident happened late on Monday night. But our team is on the spot and the situation has been brought under control,” the officer added.

(With agency inputs)

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd January 2024 7:37 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button