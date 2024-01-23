Karnataka: Tension grips during Lord Ram idol procession, Section 144 imposed

In Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district, incidents of stone pelting during the Ram temple celebratory procession were reported forcing the local police to impose prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 till January 25 as a precautionary measure to avert any untoward incidents.

Police stressed that ‘mild’ force was used to disperse the crowd and regain control of the situation when tension prevailed during the procession taken out to celebrate Ram temple inauguration.

#Gulbarga : Karnataka govt imposed sec 144 after situation got tensed during a procession held for Ram Mandir consecration at Wadi town in Gulbarga Dist.



The protesters alleged that some miscreants had put a garland of footwear on the statue of Ambedkar, situation escalate and… pic.twitter.com/53aDR2TvFP — Saba Khan (@ItsKhan_Saba) January 23, 2024

“It was just a quarrel….a heated argument which escalated. The situation was brought under control soon by our force. There is no tension in the area but as a precautionary measure, prohibitory orders have been imposed in the Wadi area of Chittapur taluk. It will remain in effect until 6 am on January 25. The situation is under control,” a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, in a separate episode, various Dalit organisations in Kotnoor village staged protests on Tuesday, January 22, demanding stringent action against miscreants who allegedly placed a garland of shoes on an Ambedkar statue.

“We are trying to identify the culprits and action will be taken as per law against those involved in the alleged act,” a police officer said. “The incident happened late on Monday night. But our team is on the spot and the situation has been brought under control,” the officer added.

