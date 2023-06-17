Karnataka: VHP holds protests against decision to repeal anti-conversion law

Bengaluru: Workers and supporters of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday staged a protest in Karnataka’s Bengaluru against the ruling Congress government’s decision to repeal the anti-conversion law introduced by the previous BJP Government in the state.

The protest was held at Freedom Park in Bengaluru. Protesting workers and supporters of VHP raised slogans against the Congress government, and demanded to continue the anti-conversion law to protect the rights of the Hindu community.

Protests were also held in front of the Tehsildar office in Hubli, where VHP members and supporters submitted a memorandum to press for their demands.

#WATCH | VHP (Vishva Hindu Parishad) protests at Freedom Park in Bengaluru against Karnataka Government's decision to repeal the anti-conversion law introduced by the previous BJP Government in the state. pic.twitter.com/NuV5vUQE58 — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023

Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai had on Thursday slammed the Siddaramaiah government over its decision to repeal the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2022, (popularly called the anti-conversion Bill) and said that the Congress government is jeopardizing the interests of the people of the state.

This came after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamiah on Thursday decided to repeal the Anti-Conversion law.

Bommai said that it seems like the Karnataka CM who is ruling the state at the mercy of the high command is jeopardizing the interest of the people in favour of the high command.

Who does the Government think it is appeasing by deciding to repeal the Anti Conversion Bill that has been plaguing our society? It seems that @siddaramaiah, who is ruling the state at the mercy of high command, is jeopardizing the interests of the people of the state in favor of… — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) June 15, 2023

“Who does the Government think it is appeasing by deciding to repeal the Anti-Conversion Bill that has been plaguing our society? It seems that Siddaramaiah, who is ruling the state at the mercy of the high command, is jeopardizing the interests of the people of the state in favour of the high command,” Bommai had said in his tweet.