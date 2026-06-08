Karnataka: Villagers detain officials over water scarcity

The incident created a tense atmosphere in the village, prompting police intervention. Personnel from the Jagaluru Police Station rushed to the scene and worked to bring the situation under control.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th June 2026 8:51 pm IST
Water scarcity sparks unrest; villagers detain officials, assault staff member
Water scarcity sparks unrest; villagers detain officials, assault staff member

Bengaluru: A severe drinking water shortage in Marenahalli village of Jagaluru taluk in Karnataka’s Davangere district triggered dramatic protests on Sunday, June 7, with villagers allegedly detaining local officials and assaulting a bill collector while demanding urgent action to resolve the crisis.

Residents said the village has been facing an acute shortage of drinking water for nearly a month. Despite repeated complaints and requests to the authorities, they claimed no meaningful steps had been taken to restore regular water supply.

The anger of villagers erupted when Jagaluru Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Kenchappa and Panchayat Development Officer Kotresh visited the village. A large group of residents gathered around the officials and questioned them over what they described as administrative negligence and failure to respond to public grievances.

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Eyewitnesses said the officials were made to sit in a public place while villagers voiced their frustration. Later, they were allegedly confined inside a room by protesters who demanded immediate intervention and accountability.

Villagers allege officials misappropriated govt funds

Villagers also levelled serious allegations against officials and staff, claiming that government funds meant for drinking water arrangements had been misappropriated. According to them, the alleged misuse of funds had directly contributed to the ongoing water crisis.

The protest took a violent turn when an enraged group allegedly attacked a bill collector who was present during the confrontation. The staff member was reportedly questioned about the lack of water supply before being assaulted by some protesters.

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The incident created a tense atmosphere in the village, prompting police intervention. Personnel from the Jagaluru Police Station rushed to the scene and worked to bring the situation under control.

Officials have assured residents that the drinking water issue will be reviewed on priority. Meanwhile, police are investigating the alleged confinement of government officials and the assault on the bill collector. The incident has once again highlighted growing public frustration over inadequate civic services in rural areas.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th June 2026 8:51 pm IST

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